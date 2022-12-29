 
World is ‘Harry-and-Meghaned-out’: report

The Royal Family has reportedly become ‘Harry-and-Meghaned-out’ after having had their fill.

Sky News host Kel Richards has brought these accusations to light.

He first started off by “Have you had your fill of Harry and Meghan yet? Now I know there are a lot of people who are feeling rather Harry-and-Meghaned-out at the moment.”

“Well, brace yourself, in about 10 days from now, Harry’s autobiography will be released in which he will once again wash his dirty linen in public and show great disrespect for his family and the headlines and the TV news will be full of it.”

This claim has come shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accused of giving up "royalty for celebrity.”

At the time he warned, “Celebrity is a notoriously fickle thing. Most celebrities have something they can do to earn their place in the celebrity circuit. They can sing or they can act. Harry and Meghan only have one profession—attacking the royal family. But that’s a career that can’t last forever.”

