Thursday Dec 29 2022
Prince Harry makes ‘misogynistic’ slip-up with Meghan Markle

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Prince Harry takes social media by surprise after making a ‘misogynistic’ comment about Meghan Markle.

The apparent misogyny was noted in the Netflix docuseries when Prince Harr was asked, What was going through your head when you saw her coming?”

In reference to his emotions while recalling Meghan Markle’s walk down the aisle, Prince Harry responded by telling director Liz Garbus, “Look at… Look at me, look what I got.”

He also recalled thinking, “Look what I… look what I found… The world was watching us, but when we were actually at the altar, as far as I was concerned, it was just the two of us.”

Despite Meghan Markle laughing it all off Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers, believes the claims were ‘misogynist at best’.

In conversation with Zoe Forsey, for the Pod Save The King, podcast Mr Myers was quoted saying, “He qualified himself afterwards because he realised it was a bit misogynistic. He definitely had to pull the handbrake up on that one.”

