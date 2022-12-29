 
Thursday Dec 29 2022
‘Huge red flag’: Pete Davidson tries to make exes jealous with his high profile romances?

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Pete Davidson dates one famous celebrity after another which seems like he is making his exes jealous by dating someone even famous than the last one.

Dating and relationship expert Christiana Maxion spoke to Metro.co.uk regarding the comedian’s back to back flings with A-list ladies of Hollywood including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski.

“At the level of celebrity enjoyed by Pete Davidson and his seemingly always A-List beaus, being so famous comes with an unspoken level of loneliness as you feel so unable to live what is considered a ‘normal life,’” Maxion said.

“The constant cycle of high profile relationships shows that he clearly has difficulty in spending time alone with himself or being without a partner,” the relationship expert added.

“The other side of this is that he could be looking for constant validation – his dating profile is set so high, again, with A-List, globally known women, that he gains validation from this part of the process and is addicted to pursuing relationships with such high profile females.

“Is he trying to make previous exes jealous or convincing himself he is over them with the next? He could also be on a thrill seeking trajectory looking for the next ‘premium’ partner, again, to validate his dating status,” she further said,

“The constant cycle of relationships could be because they are constantly trying to move onto the next ‘big’ thing, constantly seeking something or someone ‘other’ and ‘better’ than the last.

Maxion continued: “Not fully dealing with a previous break up leads to rebounding in relationships, and distracts from emotions and issues that are not fully dealt with. It’s much easier to avoid the loneliness or rejection by getting involved with a new partner."

“Those that constantly bounce from relationship to relationship without taking the time to reflect and ‘date themselves’ for a period of self reflection are usually searching for security in others rather than themselves – which is a huge ‘red flag’ for any potential relationship or future partner."

