Prince Harry, Prince William 'inseparable' bond 'completely changed': 'Miserable!'

FileFootage

Prince Harry and his ‘inseparable’ bond with Prince William were suddenly changed when Meghan Markle became pregnant with Archie.



During his conversation with Fox News Digital, royal family photographer Arthur Edwards said that he went “everywhere” with the royal brothers.

"They were just sensational. They were like rock stars. The kids were crazy for them,” he said.

"Meghan was brilliant. She was doing selfies with them, signing autographs, posing - she was just having a fabulous time with the people,” the author of Behind the Crown: My Life Photographing the Royal Family said.

"They went everywhere and people loved them. But then towards the end, when she became pregnant, it changed. It was less fun.

"And then the last tour, it was just miserable. [Harry] completely changed. He cut himself off from the media. One day he just stopped talking to us. He just cut us all dead,” he added.

"The brothers were so close," Edwards added. “They did everything together. They were absolutely inseparable.

"There’s a bitterness now that wasn’t there before. I remember watching them play football together, ride horses together - they were always together. At the moment, I can’t see them reconciling, but I’ve got my fingers crossed,” he added.