 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses the $1 billion mark at the box office

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water crosses the $1 billion mark at the box office
'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses the $1 billion mark at the box office

Avatar: The Way of Water, the recently released sci-fi movie directed by James Cameron, continued to break records at the box office as the film has minted around $1 billion so far, as reported by Mid-Day.

Though the film's business has been enormous, it is still below the expectations that were kept from the film as it was expected to cross the $500 million mark in the opening weekend.

As per a report by Box Office Mojo, the film will cross the $1.5 billion mark surely and it may also reach the $2 billion mark in its lifetime which is still low considering the scale of the film.

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar which is the highest-grossing film of all time.

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver from its sequel while also adding Kate Winslet in the sequel. Avatar: The Way of Water is the widest release ever in cinema history.

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus on having 'fun' in 20s and New Year resolution advice from Dolly Parton's husband

Miley Cyrus on having 'fun' in 20s and New Year resolution advice from Dolly Parton's husband
Marvel to release Disney+ documentary on comic hero creator Stan Lee

Marvel to release Disney+ documentary on comic hero creator Stan Lee
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pre-Megxit plan unveiled

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pre-Megxit plan unveiled
Offset share photos of Ski trip with Cradi B on two sons: Check them out

Offset share photos of Ski trip with Cradi B on two sons: Check them out
Avatar: The Way of Water VFX supervisor Pavani Rao Boddapati talks about experience of working with James Cameron

Avatar: The Way of Water VFX supervisor Pavani Rao Boddapati talks about experience of working with James Cameron
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals why he agreed to do Strange World

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals why he agreed to do Strange World
Stan Lee documentary to release in 2023, announced by Marvel

Stan Lee documentary to release in 2023, announced by Marvel
Jeff Ross finds himself becoming a part of Texas death row appeal

Jeff Ross finds himself becoming a part of Texas death row appeal
Eddie Cibrian denies cheating allegations made by Brandi Glanville

Eddie Cibrian denies cheating allegations made by Brandi Glanville
Mark Wahlberg says he looks like his daughter in throwback picture

Mark Wahlberg says he looks like his daughter in throwback picture
Jessica Simpson looks super cosy in her winter look: Photo

Jessica Simpson looks super cosy in her winter look: Photo
Kanye West former manager to hire 'appropriate agencies' to find the rapper

Kanye West former manager to hire 'appropriate agencies' to find the rapper