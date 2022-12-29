 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Offset share photos of Ski trip with Cradi B on two sons: Check them out

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Offset share photos of Ski trip with Cradi B on two sons: Check them out

Offset and Cardi B took their kids on a Ski trip and shared pictures on social media.

Offset shared pictures from the spot, an indoor real-snow ski and snowboard center located at New Jersey's American Dream mall.

According to People, the Migos MC wore a green puffer, a stylish balaclava and dash of gold jewelry on his wrist, as he posed with his two boys.

Posting the pictures on Instagram, he captioned it, "The reason I gotta go hard."

Jordan, whom Offset shares with Justine Watson, wore a black puffer and green pants, while his youngest wore a cream beanie, gray outfit and a pair of white Air Jordan 7s.

Cardi B who was also present with them, said in an Instagram story from the outing, "It's bigger than I thought it was gonna be, oh my God. It's not really cold."



More From Entertainment:

'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses the $1 billion mark at the box office

'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses the $1 billion mark at the box office
Avatar: The Way of Water VFX supervisor Pavani Rao Boddapati talks about experience of working with James Cameron

Avatar: The Way of Water VFX supervisor Pavani Rao Boddapati talks about experience of working with James Cameron
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals why he agreed to do Strange World

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals why he agreed to do Strange World
Stan Lee documentary to release in 2023, announced by Marvel

Stan Lee documentary to release in 2023, announced by Marvel
Jeff Ross finds himself becoming a part of Texas death row appeal

Jeff Ross finds himself becoming a part of Texas death row appeal
Eddie Cibrian denies cheating allegations made by Brandi Glanville

Eddie Cibrian denies cheating allegations made by Brandi Glanville
Mark Wahlberg says he looks like his daughter in throwback picture

Mark Wahlberg says he looks like his daughter in throwback picture
Jessica Simpson looks super cosy in her winter look: Photo

Jessica Simpson looks super cosy in her winter look: Photo
Kanye West former manager to hire 'appropriate agencies' to find the rapper

Kanye West former manager to hire 'appropriate agencies' to find the rapper
Emily Ratajkowski opens up about joining dating app following her divorce

Emily Ratajkowski opens up about joining dating app following her divorce
Meghan Markle 'overlooked one key quality' about Prince Harry's 'best interest'

Meghan Markle 'overlooked one key quality' about Prince Harry's 'best interest'
More Royal births will be announced in 2023, predicts fortune teller Jemima Packington

More Royal births will be announced in 2023, predicts fortune teller Jemima Packington