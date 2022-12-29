Offset share photos of Ski trip with Cradi B on two sons: Check them out

Offset and Cardi B took their kids on a Ski trip and shared pictures on social media.

Offset shared pictures from the spot, an indoor real-snow ski and snowboard center located at New Jersey's American Dream mall.

According to People, the Migos MC wore a green puffer, a stylish balaclava and dash of gold jewelry on his wrist, as he posed with his two boys.

Posting the pictures on Instagram, he captioned it, "The reason I gotta go hard."

Jordan, whom Offset shares with Justine Watson, wore a black puffer and green pants, while his youngest wore a cream beanie, gray outfit and a pair of white Air Jordan 7s.

Cardi B who was also present with them, said in an Instagram story from the outing, "It's bigger than I thought it was gonna be, oh my God. It's not really cold."







