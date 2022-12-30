 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna stuns in brown fur coat as she enjoys movie date night with A$AP Rocky

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Rihanna looked stunning as she was spotted with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky enjoying a late-night movie date in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Umbrella hitmaker, 34, kept warm for the night, rocking a stylish brown fur coat over a black hoodie and shorts, which she teamed with a pair of olive green bedazzled Nike Dunks.

The outing comes after the Barbados-born star shared a first glimpse of the pair's seven-month-old son earlier this month, for the first time since his birth.

The Savage X Fenty mogul and future headliner of the 2023 Super Bowl LVII halftime show accessorized her gorgeous look with a necklace and accentuated her stunning features with a touch of makeup.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Babushka Boi rapper sported a black leather jacket over a hoodie.

