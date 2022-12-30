Kate Middleton 'practically responsible' for keeping up 'royal show' after Megxit

Kate Middleton has a greater responsibility to carry the Royal Family name says expert.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser notes how the Princess of Wales is the sole anchor that can keep the popularity of the monarchy, especially after the exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to Ms Elser, the wife of Prince William "will end up paying the price for much of this tumult and change."

She added: "I know the woman never steps out in public without the broadest of smiles and the most perfectly coiffured hair."



Kate Middleton has reportedly "ratcheted up considerably"



She added that in a "practical sense" the "responsibility of keeping the royal show on the road will basically fall" on the mother-of-three.

