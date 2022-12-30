 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan': CBFC speaks up over the film's controversy

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Pathaan lands into controversy after the release of the song Besharam Rung
'Pathaan' lands into controversy after the release of the song 'Besharam Rung'

Earlier, the Central Board of Film Certification asked the Pathaan makers to make certain changes in the film and the songs.

The board has finally responded over the matter by issuing a statement. As per the film board, the committee was unbiased and made sure that this issue will be clarified once the film gets released.

CBFC stated: “Certification as per the right category is important and the committee made sure that due care is taken in terms of the film’s age appropriateness for the relevant category. The makers have been advised modifications in the film with a balanced and holistic view as per the CBFC guidelines.”

The statement further read: “I must reiterate that our culture and faith are glorious, intricate, and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia or dragged into unwarranted controversy.”

Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan landed into controversy soon after the release of its first song Besharam Rung. Objections were raised as the Deepika Padukone was spotted wearing a saffron costume in the song which offended the sentiments of many Hindus. Therefore, the makers were asked by the film Board to ‘implement changes’.

Pathaan is going to be the first film bringing a new trio together; Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is set to release on January 25, reports IndiaToday.  

More From Showbiz:

'RRR': 'Game of Thrones' actor Nathalie Emmanuel clarifies 'sick movie' statement

'RRR': 'Game of Thrones' actor Nathalie Emmanuel clarifies 'sick movie' statement
Mahira Khan talks about how art is affected when countries are on bad terms

Mahira Khan talks about how art is affected when countries are on bad terms

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani set to marry Radhika Merchant

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani set to marry Radhika Merchant
Anushka Sharma gloats on Dehli treats on vacation

Anushka Sharma gloats on Dehli treats on vacation

Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan click 'Goofy' selfies

Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan click 'Goofy' selfies
Late Amjad Sabri's daughter Hoorain Sabri ties the knot

Late Amjad Sabri's daughter Hoorain Sabri ties the knot
Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of her holiday in Rajasthan with Vicky Kaushal: See pics

Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of her holiday in Rajasthan with Vicky Kaushal: See pics
Konkona Sensharma reveals how she chooses a script for a film

Konkona Sensharma reveals how she chooses a script for a film
SRK's 'Pathaan': Film Certification board asks makers to 'implement advised changes'

SRK's 'Pathaan': Film Certification board asks makers to 'implement advised changes'

Ajay Devgn wants someone to remake his debut film 'Phool Aur Kaante'

Ajay Devgn wants someone to remake his debut film 'Phool Aur Kaante'
Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra are off to a vacation to celebrate New Year

Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra are off to a vacation to celebrate New Year
Sridevi's 'Chaalbaaz' to be revived featuring daughter Janhvi Kapoor

Sridevi's 'Chaalbaaz' to be revived featuring daughter Janhvi Kapoor