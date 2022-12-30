 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna's picture from her birthday lunch is worth looking at

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Twinkle Khanna turns 48 years old this year
Twinkle Khanna turns 48 years old this year

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna latest picture on social media is worth looking at.

On December 29, Twinkle celebrated her birthday with her close family and friends; all of them had lunch together in a beautiful grassy surrounding. She shared pictures on her Instagram showing a glimpse of her birthday lunch. Out of all the pictures, hers and Akshay’s aced on the Instagram.

In the picture, The Khiladi actor gave a lovingly look to his wife while she kept on smiling. He wore a blue and white check shirt with a hat and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Khanna opted for a light-green coloured floral frock with soft makeup. Her hair looked on-point as they were properly set with a blow dry. She captioned the pictures: “The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most. Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead!”

Earlier, Kumar shared a video on social media, wishing his wife a happy birthday. He wrote: “While you may be glad to have missed my live performances the other day. I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing. And Happy Birthday Tina, reports IndiaToday."



More From Showbiz:

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's engagement: See celebs who attended the event

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's engagement: See celebs who attended the event
'RRR': 'Game of Thrones' actor Nathalie Emmanuel clarifies 'sick movie' statement

'RRR': 'Game of Thrones' actor Nathalie Emmanuel clarifies 'sick movie' statement
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan': CBFC speaks up over the film's controversy

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan': CBFC speaks up over the film's controversy
Mahira Khan talks about how art is affected when countries are on bad terms

Mahira Khan talks about how art is affected when countries are on bad terms

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani set to marry Radhika Merchant

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani set to marry Radhika Merchant
Anushka Sharma gloats on Dehli treats on vacation

Anushka Sharma gloats on Dehli treats on vacation

Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan click 'Goofy' selfies

Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan click 'Goofy' selfies
Late Amjad Sabri's daughter Hoorain Sabri ties the knot

Late Amjad Sabri's daughter Hoorain Sabri ties the knot
Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of her holiday in Rajasthan with Vicky Kaushal: See pics

Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of her holiday in Rajasthan with Vicky Kaushal: See pics
Konkona Sensharma reveals how she chooses a script for a film

Konkona Sensharma reveals how she chooses a script for a film
SRK's 'Pathaan': Film Certification board asks makers to 'implement advised changes'

SRK's 'Pathaan': Film Certification board asks makers to 'implement advised changes'

Ajay Devgn wants someone to remake his debut film 'Phool Aur Kaante'

Ajay Devgn wants someone to remake his debut film 'Phool Aur Kaante'