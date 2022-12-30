BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' overtakes on Instagram with 1M reels

BTS member Jungkook is going unstoppable as the singer smashed another big record of popularity.



On December 30, Allkpop reported that BTS star soundtrack Dreamers surpassed 1 million reels on Instagram.

Jungkook Dreamers is the first song in K-pop history to cross 1M reels and become the 'most used audio' on Instagram.

The achievement shows off the popularity of the song among ARMYs despite the end of the international tournament.

BTS youngest member performed his highly-anticipated single Dreamers at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 20.

Jungkook is the first artist in history who performed solo at football tournament after Ricky Martin in 1998.