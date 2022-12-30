 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew: The Musical mocked for ‘defying common sense’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

file footage

A new Channel 4 musical based on Prince Andrew’s life has been mocked and slammed by a royal enthusiast who claimed that its production defied common sense.

Petronella Wyatt reviewed Prince Andrew: The Musical in a scathing piece for The Sun, by the end of which she was forced to declare ‘thirty years to life’ for the show’s maker Kieran Hodgson.

In her explosive take down of the musical, Wyatt wrote: “Prince Andrew’s life does not lend itself naturally to musical comedy. Nonetheless, Channel 4 and Kieran Hodgson have decided to defy common sense and give his sojourn on this earth the technicolour all-singing, all-dancing, tippy-tappy MGM treatment.”

“Quite apart from the fact that the Duke of York is not someone I want beamed onto my living room at Christmas, I seriously doubt that Prince Andrew: The Musical is likely to make it to Broadway…” she added.

Wyatt continued to lash out at Hodgson’s project, further writing: “Whilst some musicals leave a bad taste in the mouth, this causes full-on halitosis… I wouldn’t have minded if Prince Andrew had been funny, or even mildly diverting after the first ten minutes. But there was no let up and no mercy after an hour and a half.”

She concluded her fiery piece by declaring: “I would give Kieran Hodgson and Channel 4 thirty years to life.”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise still 'obsessed' over beating Oscar winner Brad Pitt?

Tom Cruise still 'obsessed' over beating Oscar winner Brad Pitt?
Olympic ice skater recreates ‘Wednesday’ iconic dance, video goes viral

Olympic ice skater recreates ‘Wednesday’ iconic dance, video goes viral

Selena Gomez open to 'dating' after revealing life struggles in documentary

Selena Gomez open to 'dating' after revealing life struggles in documentary

Kim Kardashian in ‘better place legally’ after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian in ‘better place legally’ after Kanye West divorce

BTS V Birthday: Watch unseen video of Kim Taehyung shared by J-hope

BTS V Birthday: Watch unseen video of Kim Taehyung shared by J-hope

Italy theatre cancels show by Putin-tattooed Russian dancer

Italy theatre cancels show by Putin-tattooed Russian dancer
Pete Davidson handling Emily Ratajkowski split ‘just fine’: ‘No bad blood’

Pete Davidson handling Emily Ratajkowski split ‘just fine’: ‘No bad blood’
Drake handwritten lyrics found in a dumpster to auction for over $20,000

Drake handwritten lyrics found in a dumpster to auction for over $20,000
Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘concerned’

Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘concerned’
Andrew Tate breaks silence on arrest by Romanian authorities: 'Their agents'

Andrew Tate breaks silence on arrest by Romanian authorities: 'Their agents'
Kim Kardashian subtly denies Christmas family snap photoshop claims

Kim Kardashian subtly denies Christmas family snap photoshop claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s close friend pays tribute to Vivienne Westwood

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s close friend pays tribute to Vivienne Westwood