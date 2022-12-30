Prince Andrew: The Musical mocked for ‘defying common sense’

file footage

A new Channel 4 musical based on Prince Andrew’s life has been mocked and slammed by a royal enthusiast who claimed that its production defied common sense.



Petronella Wyatt reviewed Prince Andrew: The Musical in a scathing piece for The Sun, by the end of which she was forced to declare ‘thirty years to life’ for the show’s maker Kieran Hodgson.

In her explosive take down of the musical, Wyatt wrote: “Prince Andrew’s life does not lend itself naturally to musical comedy. Nonetheless, Channel 4 and Kieran Hodgson have decided to defy common sense and give his sojourn on this earth the technicolour all-singing, all-dancing, tippy-tappy MGM treatment.”

“Quite apart from the fact that the Duke of York is not someone I want beamed onto my living room at Christmas, I seriously doubt that Prince Andrew: The Musical is likely to make it to Broadway…” she added.

Wyatt continued to lash out at Hodgson’s project, further writing: “Whilst some musicals leave a bad taste in the mouth, this causes full-on halitosis… I wouldn’t have minded if Prince Andrew had been funny, or even mildly diverting after the first ten minutes. But there was no let up and no mercy after an hour and a half.”

She concluded her fiery piece by declaring: “I would give Kieran Hodgson and Channel 4 thirty years to life.”