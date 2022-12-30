 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘concerned’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has left his estranged brother Prince William 'concerned' with the announcement of the release of his tell-all Spare in January.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, in her book The New Royals, says Prince Harry will not hold back in his upcoming memoir.

The OK! Magazine, per Birmingham Mail, quoted Nicoll as saying the heir to throne will be 'concerned' as Harry is set to lift lid on unanswered questions in Spare.

Katie Nicholl further said the Netflix documentary ‘Harry & Meghan’ opened some wounds and the heir is likely to be nervous.

About the content of Harry’s memoir, Katie said the issue of racism in the Royal family was likely to come up again.

Prince Harry’s memoir will be out on January 10, 2023.

