 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Holly Willoughby oozes confidence as she gears up for New Year's Eve celebrations

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Holly Willoughby oozes confidence as she gears up for New Years Eve celebrations
Holly Willoughby oozes confidence as she gears up for New Year's Eve celebrations

Holly Willoughby looked nothing short of a vision in a dazzling sequin jumpsuit as she geared up for New Year's Eve celebrations.

She's taking a break from This Morning over the festive season.

The presenter, 41, turned heads as she held her toned arms up while her fingers ruffled through her disheveled blonde tresses, for the edgy snap posted to her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon's Instagram.

Holly showed off her incredible physique in the shimmering red and pink tone number, which featured one-shoulder.

The TV host opted for a simple make-up look and accessorised with a simple, delicate gold bracelet.

The gorgeous image was captioned: 'NYE is approaching!' before promoting a guide on the Wylde Moon website promising to show how to create 'easy new hairstyles that have something extra special'.

The sizzling snap comes after Holly stifled her laughter as Father Christmas made a very X-rated joke during This Morning's Christmas Day episode. 

More From Entertainment:

In Pics: Andrew Tate’s luxury villa revealed during Romanian police raid

In Pics: Andrew Tate’s luxury villa revealed during Romanian police raid
Pete Davidson friends urging him to date someone out of celebrity circle

Pete Davidson friends urging him to date someone out of celebrity circle

Meghan Markle ‘crafting’ memoir to ‘call out and drag’ Royal Family: Sources

Meghan Markle ‘crafting’ memoir to ‘call out and drag’ Royal Family: Sources
Tom Cruise still 'obsessed' over beating Oscar winner Brad Pitt?

Tom Cruise still 'obsessed' over beating Oscar winner Brad Pitt?
Olympic ice skater recreates ‘Wednesday’ iconic dance, video goes viral

Olympic ice skater recreates ‘Wednesday’ iconic dance, video goes viral

Selena Gomez open to 'dating' after revealing life struggles in documentary

Selena Gomez open to 'dating' after revealing life struggles in documentary

Kim Kardashian in ‘better place legally’ after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian in ‘better place legally’ after Kanye West divorce

BTS V Birthday: Watch unseen video of Kim Taehyung shared by J-hope

BTS V Birthday: Watch unseen video of Kim Taehyung shared by J-hope

Italy theatre cancels show by Putin-tattooed Russian dancer

Italy theatre cancels show by Putin-tattooed Russian dancer
Pete Davidson handling Emily Ratajkowski split ‘just fine’: ‘No bad blood’

Pete Davidson handling Emily Ratajkowski split ‘just fine’: ‘No bad blood’
Drake handwritten lyrics found in a dumpster to auction for over $20,000

Drake handwritten lyrics found in a dumpster to auction for over $20,000
Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘concerned’

Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘concerned’