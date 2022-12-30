Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not a 'kid's movie,' says senior animator Ere Santos

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse senior character animator Ere Santos talked about the plot of the upcoming film in a recent interview and shared that Spider-Man is not at all a kid's movie and has a mature plot, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ere said about the movie that it was a very challenging project and it got frustrating at times. However, despite all the challenges, Ere shared that his experience of working on the film has been very exciting.

Ere said, "It was really challenging project. So it was a lot of frustrating times, something every production has. But what kind of kept us going was we'd be frustrated, or something would change, or a sequence was cut, and then we'd see a new render, and we'd be like, 'Okay, alright? Let's go, let's go.'"

He further added, "And also, some of the choices characters were making in the story were like, 'What? Okay, all right. This is a kid's movie? I guess it's not a kid's movie. Okay, cool. Yeah, that's good.' So it's very, very, super exciting to me."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and it will be released in theatres next summer.