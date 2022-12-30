Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to get married in 2023

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to tie knot in February: REPORT

Rumors of relationship between Sidharth Malhotra, SOTY star and Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh's girl are not new. Every now and then, they make headlines.

The sizzling chemistry they have on screen is almost same in real life as they are often clicked by Papparazis at the airport and other places.

Now, seems like they are planning to take their relationship a step further. As per a report by Etimes, the love birds are about to tie a knot in February 2023. The couple is thinking of a royal wedding, similar to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. The venue for the event for now is Jaisalmer Palace Hotel at Rajasthan.

The festivities will be done in traditional ways alongside intimate family and close friends. The event will observe high security. Last week, the rumoured couple was spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s residence.

Kiara was last seen in Govinda Mera Naam and Sidharth was last seen in Shershaah. They have other unrevealed projects in the pipeline for the future.