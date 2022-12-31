 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague ready to deliver soon: 'Can't believe it’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague ready to deliver soon: Cant believe it’
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague ready to deliver soon: 'Can't believe it’

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague is all ready to deliver soon as she revealed her baby is due in just four weeks, ahead of stepping out with her boyfriend Tommy Fury in Cheshire on Friday.

The Love Island star, 23, announced during her most recent YouTube video that she and boxer Tommy, also 23, will become parents before the end of January.

In the vlog, posted on Wednesday, she said: 'I literally can't believe it. Literally in four weeks' time, in a month's time, we're going to have a little baby and it's literally insane.'

She also took to Instagram to share a snap of her baby bump as she teased it 'wasn't long' until she is due to welcome her first child with Tommy Fury.

Sharing a snap from her outing with Tommy, Molly-Mae cut a stylish figure in fitted black trousers and a turtleneck top, which she teamed with a cropped grey jacket.

She styled her glossy golden tresses across her shoulders in loose curls as she lovingly cradled her growing baby bump.

Alongside the glowing snap, she penned: 'Not long now little girl. outfit @prettylittlething ad.'

It comes after she inadvertently sparked conflict among Instagram followers on Christmas Day after a minority accused her of photoshopping her baby bump. 

More From Entertainment:

Kelsey Parker shares how her life has changed after Tom Parker’s death

Kelsey Parker shares how her life has changed after Tom Parker’s death
Kim Kardashian confesses she prefers less makeup after focusing on skincare

Kim Kardashian confesses she prefers less makeup after focusing on skincare
Kate Hudson says 'Oh no, Canceled' 8 years after Dan Cook called her his worst on-screen kiss

Kate Hudson says 'Oh no, Canceled' 8 years after Dan Cook called her his worst on-screen kiss
Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spotted on a romantic stroll in New York

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spotted on a romantic stroll in New York
Sophie Turner shares unseen pictures as she looks back on 2022:'What a year friends'

Sophie Turner shares unseen pictures as she looks back on 2022:'What a year friends'
George RR Martin reveals changes at HBO Max going to ‘impact’ the upcoming series

George RR Martin reveals changes at HBO Max going to ‘impact’ the upcoming series
Julia Hartley-Brewer ‘trolled’ online after Andrew Tate’s arrest

Julia Hartley-Brewer ‘trolled’ online after Andrew Tate’s arrest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not a 'kid's movie,' says senior animator Ere Santos

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not a 'kid's movie,' says senior animator Ere Santos
Jessie James Decker talks about hosting the 51st annual New Year's Rockin' Eve

Jessie James Decker talks about hosting the 51st annual New Year's Rockin' Eve
Jessie James Decker shares her New Year’s resolution for 2023

Jessie James Decker shares her New Year’s resolution for 2023
Tyler Sanders' parents call him a 'hardworking actor' after cause of his death is revealed

Tyler Sanders' parents call him a 'hardworking actor' after cause of his death is revealed
Idris Elba talks about going into directing

Idris Elba talks about going into directing