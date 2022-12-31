 
entertainment
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian on going through 'cold winter' after Pete Davidson split

Web Desk

Kim Kardashian is keeping her flirting game strong amid newly single status.

The mother-of-four, in a recent interview with Gwenyth Paltrow, was asked if she needs to have a "flirt going on the side"

"Kind of," Kim admitted. "Yeah, I do."

Gwenyth then quipped that the 42-year-old would need to get through the "cold winter" after her split with comedian Pete Davidson.

"Totally, totally," Kim said.

Kim then spoke about her marriage to Kanye West: "I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real," she said.

"The first one, I just don't know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been."

She added: "I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was." 

