 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth was misinformed says Prince Harry as he defends grandmother

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Queen Elizabeth was misinformed says Prince Harry as he defends grandmother

Prince Harry shared the details of his Sandringham meeting on January 13, 2020 which was called by the monarch to discuss his future.

Prince William and Prince Charles (now king) were also present in the meeting.

In the fifth episode of the Netflix documentary, Harry said, "I went in with the same proposal that we had already made publicaly. But once I got there I was given five options."

He said, "One being, all in no change. Five being, all out. I chose option three in the meeting. Half in, half out. Have our own jobs, but also work in support of the Queen. But it became very clear very quickly, that goal was not up for discussion or debate."

The Duke of Sussex said, "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply were not true and you know my grandmother sit quietly there and sort of take it all in."

Defending her late grandmother he  added, "But you have to understand that, from the family's perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things. Her ultimate sort of mission, goal slash responsibility is the institution. People around her telling her 'By the way that proposal or these two doing x, y, z is going to be seen as an attack on the institution.Then she is gonna go on the advice she is given."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to honour Queen guitarist Brian May

King Charles to honour Queen guitarist Brian May
Prince Harry says royal family missed an enormous opportunity with his wife Meghan

Prince Harry says royal family missed an enormous opportunity with his wife Meghan

Prince Harry reveals how he knows letter between him and Charles was leaked by royals

Prince Harry reveals how he knows letter between him and Charles was leaked by royals

'Prince Andrew: The Musical' branded 'disgusting' ahead of release

'Prince Andrew: The Musical' branded 'disgusting' ahead of release
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry going for 'smug con job' after 'Netflix bomb'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry going for 'smug con job' after 'Netflix bomb'
Kate Middleton never 'emulates' Diana, only 'honours' her

Kate Middleton never 'emulates' Diana, only 'honours' her
Sarah Ferguson 'never' got Prince Andrew after marriage: 'Saw him 40 days a year'

Sarah Ferguson 'never' got Prince Andrew after marriage: 'Saw him 40 days a year'
Kate Middleton broke up with Prince William after Christmas betrayal

Kate Middleton broke up with Prince William after Christmas betrayal
Queen Camilla father told King Charles to 'man up' after tampongate

Queen Camilla father told King Charles to 'man up' after tampongate
King Charles III 'hypocrite' over 'u-turn' on 'cut-price' coronation: Omid Scobie

King Charles III 'hypocrite' over 'u-turn' on 'cut-price' coronation: Omid Scobie
Bette Midler shares fake tweet about Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Bette Midler shares fake tweet about Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Peter Overton recounts ‘hell of an interview’ with Tom Cruise

Peter Overton recounts ‘hell of an interview’ with Tom Cruise