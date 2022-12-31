T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach make relationship official in PDA-filled date in Miami

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach threw caution into the wind during their getaway in Miami.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the Good Morning America 3 co-hosts were seen packing on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders in sunny Florida on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022.

According to the outlet, when they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. The duo also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and conversation as they took in their stunning seaside view.

The pair’s steamy Miami date took place one day before they arrived back in New York City ahead of the new year. Holmes and Robach’s winter getaway also included time in Atlanta, detailed the outlet.

Holmes and Robach — who are married to Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, respectively — made headlines late last month after they were spotted looking cosy together which were obtained by Daily Mail.

The Miami beach date marks the duo’s first public outing together as a couple and one day before news broke that Holmes is divorcing wife of 12 years Marilee Fiebig. A source told People on Thursday, December 29, 2022, that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, “spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now. They are fully in a relationship. They are not hiding anything because they have no reason to.”

Also, this week, Robach — who remains married to actor Andrew Shue — reactivated her Instagram which her and Holmes deactivated after the news of the romance surfaced.