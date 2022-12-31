 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach make relationship official in PDA-filled date in Miami

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach make relationship official in PDA-filled date in Miami
T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach make relationship official in PDA-filled date in Miami

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach threw caution into the wind during their getaway in Miami.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the Good Morning America 3 co-hosts were seen packing on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders in sunny Florida on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022.

According to the outlet, when they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. The duo also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and conversation as they took in their stunning seaside view.

The pair’s steamy Miami date took place one day before they arrived back in New York City ahead of the new year. Holmes and Robach’s winter getaway also included time in Atlanta, detailed the outlet.

T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach make relationship official in PDA-filled date in Miami

Holmes and Robach — who are married to Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, respectively — made headlines late last month after they were spotted looking cosy together which were obtained by Daily Mail.

The Miami beach date marks the duo’s first public outing together as a couple and one day before news broke that Holmes is divorcing wife of 12 years Marilee Fiebig. A source told People on Thursday, December 29, 2022, that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, “spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now. They are fully in a relationship. They are not hiding anything because they have no reason to.”

Also, this week, Robach — who remains married to actor Andrew Shue — reactivated her Instagram which her and Holmes deactivated after the news of the romance surfaced.

More From Entertainment:

‘Forrest Gump’ star Bob Penny dies on Christmas Day, at age 87

‘Forrest Gump’ star Bob Penny dies on Christmas Day, at age 87
King Charles III coronation to bring ‘unpredictability’ and ‘crazy energy’

King Charles III coronation to bring ‘unpredictability’ and ‘crazy energy’
Kaley Cuoco talks of Tom Pelphrey’s thoughts on becoming a dad

Kaley Cuoco talks of Tom Pelphrey’s thoughts on becoming a dad
Andrew Tate clarifies stance on ‘Matrix agents’ after Romania arrest

Andrew Tate clarifies stance on ‘Matrix agents’ after Romania arrest
Barbara Walters trailblazing journalist passes away at 93

Barbara Walters trailblazing journalist passes away at 93
King Charles to honour Queen guitarist Brian May

King Charles to honour Queen guitarist Brian May
Prince Harry says royal family missed an enormous opportunity with his wife Meghan

Prince Harry says royal family missed an enormous opportunity with his wife Meghan

Queen Elizabeth was misinformed says Prince Harry as he defends grandmother

Queen Elizabeth was misinformed says Prince Harry as he defends grandmother

Prince Harry reveals how he knows letter between him and Charles was leaked by royals

Prince Harry reveals how he knows letter between him and Charles was leaked by royals

Kim Kardashian on going through 'cold winter' after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian on going through 'cold winter' after Pete Davidson split
'Prince Andrew: The Musical' branded 'disgusting' ahead of release

'Prince Andrew: The Musical' branded 'disgusting' ahead of release
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry going for 'smug con job' after 'Netflix bomb'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry going for 'smug con job' after 'Netflix bomb'