T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach snapped at the airport following romantic Miami trip

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were snapped together at the airport after their steamy Miami getaway.



On Thursday, December 29, T.J. Holmes and Amy Bach were snapped moving through the airport in dark sunglasses.

As per Daily Mail, the two reporters kept a low profile in shades as they returned from their steamy getaway.

Robach was dressed in a long black peacoat with an attached drawstring hoodie and dark blue bootcut jeans.

Holmes followed her behind, dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt with chunky white drawstrings. He layered it over a crew neck white t-shirt as he sported glossy black square-shaped shades.

The fellow reporter, who filed for divorce from his wife of twelve years, carried two dark weekender bags in either of his hands, in addition to wearing a backpack.

The duo's arrival at the airport comes after they were spotted locking lips on the beaches of Miami.



