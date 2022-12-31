Teresa Giudice looks sensational as she flaunts her figure in plunging swimsuit

Teresa Giudice flaunted her sensational bikini body while hitting a beach on Saturday.



She recently enjoyed a sunny beach day with her husband Luis Ruelas in Tulum, Mexico.



The star, 50, looked incredible in a bikini as she soaked up the sun once again in a plunging one-piece black swimsuit that showed off her ample cleavage and toned legs.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was joined by her other half, 47, as well as her daughters ahead of their New Year's Eve celebrations.

Her sultry swimsuit was ruched in the middle and featured a number of cut-outs on the sides and the back.

The New Jersey native paired the beach attire with a chic sun visor to protect her face from the sun's rays.

Meanwhile, Luis rocked a pair of black swim shorts for the occasion and went shirtless

Her daughter Gia Giudice, 21, looked sensational in a tiny brown two-piece bikini while taking a dip in the water.

It comes after the loved-up duo admitted that they are still keeping the spark alive in their life.