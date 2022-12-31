 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Ciara snapped sledding and dancing in the snow with kids

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Ciara snapped sledding and dancing in the snow with kids

Ciara shared a glimpse of all the fun she had with kids on her Instagram story.

On Friday December 30, Ciara shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story, of her sledding with daughter Sienna Princess and son Future Zahir.

According to People, neither her husband, Russell Wilson, or their youngest son, Win Harrison, 2, were seen in the outing.

The clip shared on her story, show Ciara soaring down a snowy hill alongside her two children.

One clip features Ciara's oldest son, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Future, racing in matching red sleds and laughing when they nearly run into one another at the bottom of the hill, cited from People.

The 37 year old singer cut a stylish figure in a tan-colored ski suit with a white t-shirt underneath. Adding glam to her outfit, she wore furry Moncler snow boots, fluffy white mittens and several gold bracelets.

"When ya cold just put some pressure on it," the Lose Control singer captioned a dancing video, which features her striding in the show in a black leotard, bomber jacket and black fur trapper hat with the same furry boots. "Snow Day But Make it Fashion," she wrote with the video.

Ciara snapped sledding and dancing in the snow with kids


More From Entertainment:

BLACKPINK Jisoo responds to a fan about her solo debut

BLACKPINK Jisoo responds to a fan about her solo debut
Director Ruggero Deodato passes away at the age of 83

Director Ruggero Deodato passes away at the age of 83
Olivia Colman admits stealing a special item from The Crown set

Olivia Colman admits stealing a special item from The Crown set
Julia Holcomb addresses her allegations of sexual assault on Steven Tyler

Julia Holcomb addresses her allegations of sexual assault on Steven Tyler
King Charles pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Benedict XVI

King Charles pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Benedict XVI
Savannah says she cannot get married while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison

Savannah says she cannot get married while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison
Pat Sajak receives backlash over comment about daughter Maggie

Pat Sajak receives backlash over comment about daughter Maggie
Teresa Giudice says she and her husband Luis Ruelas are very much 'into each other'

Teresa Giudice says she and her husband Luis Ruelas are very much 'into each other'
Tom Pelphrey says he got very upset over Ben's death on 'Ozark'

Tom Pelphrey says he got very upset over Ben's death on 'Ozark'
Teresa Giudice looks sensational as she flaunts her figure in plunging swimsuit

Teresa Giudice looks sensational as she flaunts her figure in plunging swimsuit

Michael Jackson's kids Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson enjoy family day together

Michael Jackson's kids Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson enjoy family day together
New Zealand, Australia welcome 2023 as million watch firework display at Opera House

New Zealand, Australia welcome 2023 as million watch firework display at Opera House