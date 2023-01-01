 
Harry says Meghan and Diana's announcement of pregnancies on Valentine's Day not a coincidence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were expecting their second child on 14 February 2021, Valentine's Day.

In the final episode of the Netflix documentary "Meghan & Harry",  the Duke of Sussex said after they had announced the pregnancy he received messages from two completely different people.

He said that the messages contained the front page of newspaper where his mother Princess Diana had announced that she was pregnant with her second child (Prince Harry) on 14 February 1984.

"I was shocked. We had no idea. It was just a coincidence, or maybe not a coincidence," said Harry.

The royal couple welcomed their second child, a girl, in the US and named her Lilibet.

The couple now lives in California with their two children after stepping down as senior members of royal family.


