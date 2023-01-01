Andrew Tate ‘kept’ six women under house arrest for elicit ventures: source

Andrew Tate’s investigation has just unveiled some shocking facts about the inside goings of his safe house after coming under fire for human trafficking.

According to an inside source that is close to the MailOnline, the alleged six women held captive were made to create explicit videos for paying customers.

This revelation comes shortly after the cops themselves stepped forward with statements addressing the allegations of Tate’s organized criminal group.

The insider recalled everything and started by saying, “The abuse was physical and emotional,” for the six women trapped.

“They were not allowed to leave the house without security and they were watched day and night.”

Before concluding the insider even added, “They were essentially kept under house arrest 24/7 like prisoners. They were deprived of their freedom and followed everywhere.”

The inside scoop comes shortly after a statement by Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) revealed the Tate brothers’ “loverboy method” of getting women.

Reportedly, they made promises of love and marriage to the women in question, but ended up “exploiting” them.

According to the police, acts of “physical violence and mental coercion” were also used.