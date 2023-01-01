 
Leonardo DiCaprio, Victoria Lamas enjoy New Year Eve on lavish St. Barts getaway

Leonardo DiCaprio spent New Year's Eve with his new companion Victoria Lamas on a lavish yacht. The rumored couple was joined by their celebrity friends, including Drake and Tobey Maguire.

The Wolf of Wall Street star, 48, and the supermodel, 23, have been enjoying the New Year holidays in St. Barts.

DiCaprio and Lamas were seen together three times last week following reports that the Titanic actor’s rumored girlfriend Gigi Hadid was not 'serious' about their short-lived romance.

In the pictures, DiCaprio was seen keeping a low profile on the holidays as he sported a grey and white baseball cap and a white T-shirt.

Lamas, on the other hand, showed off her taut midriff in a bikini top under a tiger print button-up. She rocked gold jewelry and styled her hair in braids as she partied on the yacht.

The duo was joined by a group of friends, including Tobey, who also joined DiCaprio at his Christmas party last week in West Hollywood.

Drake was also spotted wearing a purple and white long-sleeved shirt on the boat.

Moreover, DiCaprio also spent New Year's in St. Barts last year with his ex, Camila Morrone, when he was promoting the release of Don't Look Up.

