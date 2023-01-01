 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘eventually break-up’, predicts psychic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship will begin to fracture and they will 'eventually break-up', the psychic who predicted Queen Elizabeth’s death, believes.

Craig Hamilton-Parker, dubbed the ‘new Nostradamus’, told Metro UK that Meghan’s relationship with the Duke of Sussex will begin to fracture and they’ll eventually break-up, leading the father of Archie and Lilibet to become a ‘deeply troubled’ man.

He also predicted that the Duchess of Sussex will also end up with her own Oprah-style chat show.

According to the publication, Craig Hamilton-Parker had correctly predicted the corona virus pandemic, Brexit, Donald Trump becoming US president and even the death of British Queen Elizabeth II.

Most recently, he saw a ‘vision’ of King Charles being hit by eggs, which came true weeks later.

Craig predictions about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry come amid reports there is a rift between the California-based royal couple.

