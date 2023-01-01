 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
Kris Jenner looks back at 2022 as she wishes fans on New Year's Eve

Kris Jenner gave fans a rare glimpse at the memorable year of 2022. The reality star penned a touching message for her social media family, wishing them a happy New Year.

The glamorous momager, 67, shared beautiful pictures from daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s star-studded wedding to Travis Barker.

Kris started her post with a beautiful click with her youngest daughter Kylie. Another click featured Kris alongside, Khloé, Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner in the promotional photo.

Kris also shared a picture with longtime partner Corey Gamble and members of fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana.

The Kardashians mom also put her fingers in a tiny baby's hand, possibly one of her newest grandchildren.

Kris penned a heartfelt caption on the post which began, “Happy New Year’s Eve!!! I am so thankful for all of the amazing memories made this past year, and for being able to share these moments with you all!!”

“These are just a few of my favorites from 2022, from launching our new show on Hulu, becoming a grandmother again (twice!!!) to Kourtney and Travis’s beautiful wedding in Portofino, and Christmas spent with my family,” she added.

“Thank you all for sharing in our many moments, our highs and our lows, and for being there supporting us through it all. I wish everyone a happy year ahead filled with peace, joy, success and most of all, LOVE!! Happy New Year, everyone!!”

