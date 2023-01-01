 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s memoir could cause permanent rift with Prince William

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Prince Harry’s memoir could cause permanent rift with Prince William

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare could cause a permanent rift with Prince William, and the royal brothers will never reconcile after the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book comes out next week.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare will be out on January 10.

The Sunday Times of London, per New York Post, cited a source claiming Spare could cause a permanent rift between the royal brothers.

The source told the publication, “Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting. Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside.

“There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian opens up on drinking more coffee, alcohol; ‘Why not?’

Kim Kardashian opens up on drinking more coffee, alcohol; ‘Why not?’
King Charles 2023 plans revealed: 'Under pressure' monarch to make key changes

King Charles 2023 plans revealed: 'Under pressure' monarch to make key changes
King Charles warned for more fire from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles warned for more fire from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
David Beckham truly ‘misses’ son Brooklyn on New Year's Eve

David Beckham truly ‘misses’ son Brooklyn on New Year's Eve
Meghan Markle convinced 'royals were against her’ with New Year’s photo

Meghan Markle convinced 'royals were against her’ with New Year’s photo
King Charles ‘spared’ in Prince Harry’s explosive upcoming memoir ‘Spare’

King Charles ‘spared’ in Prince Harry’s explosive upcoming memoir ‘Spare’
Netflix ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart shares rare on-set PHOTOS for NYE

Netflix ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart shares rare on-set PHOTOS for NYE
‘The Pointer Sisters’ singer Anita dies at 74

‘The Pointer Sisters’ singer Anita dies at 74
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse dies on New Year’s Eve from cancer

Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse dies on New Year’s Eve from cancer
James Corden almost landed Brendan Fraser’s role in ‘The Whale’

James Corden almost landed Brendan Fraser’s role in ‘The Whale’
Reese Witherspoon’s daughter spends New Year’s Eve at the hospital

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter spends New Year’s Eve at the hospital
Andrew Tate visited India for Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma?

Andrew Tate visited India for Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma?