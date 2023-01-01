Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse dies on New Year’s Eve from cancer

Jeremiah Green, of indie rock band Modest Mouse, died on New Year’s Eve following a devastating cancer diagnosis

American musician Jeremiah Green, one of the founders of the indie rock band Modest Mouse, tragically died at 45 on New Year’s Eve following a devastating cancer diagnosis announced just days earlier.

According to Mirror UK, the news was shared by Jeremiah’s bandmates, who took to their Instagram account to share a photo of the drummer with the caption: “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out.”

“I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get… Above all, Jeremiah was about love.”

The tragic news comes just days after Jeremiah’s mother announced that he had been diagnosed with stage-four cancer, and said that he was ‘handing in there’ and requested ‘healing vibes’.