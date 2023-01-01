 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse dies on New Year’s Eve from cancer

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Jeremiah Green, of indie rock band Modest Mouse, died on New Year’s Eve following a devastating cancer diagnosis
Jeremiah Green, of indie rock band Modest Mouse, died on New Year’s Eve following a devastating cancer diagnosis

American musician Jeremiah Green, one of the founders of the indie rock band Modest Mouse, tragically died at 45 on New Year’s Eve following a devastating cancer diagnosis announced just days earlier.

According to Mirror UK, the news was shared by Jeremiah’s bandmates, who took to their Instagram account to share a photo of the drummer with the caption: “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out.”

“I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get… Above all, Jeremiah was about love.”

The tragic news comes just days after Jeremiah’s mother announced that he had been diagnosed with stage-four cancer, and said that he was ‘handing in there’ and requested ‘healing vibes’. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles warned for more fire from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles warned for more fire from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
David Beckham truly ‘misses’ son Brooklyn on New Year's Eve

David Beckham truly ‘misses’ son Brooklyn on New Year's Eve
King Charles ‘spared’ in Prince Harry’s explosive upcoming memoir ‘Spare’

King Charles ‘spared’ in Prince Harry’s explosive upcoming memoir ‘Spare’
Netflix ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart shares rare on-set PHOTOS for NYE

Netflix ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart shares rare on-set PHOTOS for NYE
‘The Pointer Sisters’ singer Anita dies at 74

‘The Pointer Sisters’ singer Anita dies at 74
James Corden almost landed Brendan Fraser’s role in ‘The Whale’

James Corden almost landed Brendan Fraser’s role in ‘The Whale’
Reese Witherspoon’s daughter spends New Year’s Eve at the hospital

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter spends New Year’s Eve at the hospital
Andrew Tate visited India for Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma?

Andrew Tate visited India for Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma?
Netflix unveils FIRST LOOK at young Lady Dunburry in 'Bridgerton' prequel

Netflix unveils FIRST LOOK at young Lady Dunburry in 'Bridgerton' prequel
McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road

McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road