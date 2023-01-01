 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles playing 'cleaver long game' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

File Footage

King Charles is reportedly playing a ‘cleaver game’ with Prince Harry, according to reports by royal experts.

Royal historian David Starkey brought this claim to light about King Charles’ long game.

According to Mr Starkey, the King of England is just “letting events take their course.”

When asked about his feelings regarding Prince Harry’s popularity, Mr Starkey told The Mirror, “I don't think they matter much, look at the opinion polls today.”

“I mean, a near majority of people not only say they don't much like them, but they actually want them stripped of their titles.”

“With every passing day, I think with every desperate attempt at taking a little molehill of grievance and trying to turn it into a vast, vast Himalayas of resentment, they become less relevant.”

“What I think Charles is doing is actually playing a rather clever long game.”

“He's just letting events take their course, which I think is a very wise thing to do.”

