David Beckham truly ‘misses’ son Brooklyn on New Year's Eve

David Beckham celebrated New Year's Eve with his sweet family. The former British footballer shared a picture of stunning fireworks, while admitting he missed his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.

David, 47, looked dapper as he donned a tuxedo in the picture. He posed with his wife Victoria, 48, and children; sons Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11.

However, David and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn, 23, was missing from the sweet family picture.

The budding chef, 23, has spent the festive season away from his family and celebrated the important occasion with his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, and her family.



Captioning the happy picture, David wrote, “Happy New Year from the BECKHAM’s (followed with heart emoticons).”

“we love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham we miss you. 2023,” the caption read.

Earlier, the famed designer, Victoria also penned that she missed her eldest child on Christmas holidays while sharing a picture of the rest of the family.

While Victoria did not appear in the pictures herself, her loved ones appeared in good spirits as they dressed in their matching attire.



She captioned the pictures, “Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition! We love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham.”