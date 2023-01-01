 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
By
Web Desk

David Beckham truly ‘misses’ son Brooklyn on New Year's Eve

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

David Beckham truly ‘misses’ son Brooklyn on New Years Eve
David Beckham truly ‘misses’ son Brooklyn on New Year's Eve

David Beckham celebrated New Year's Eve with his sweet family. The former British footballer shared a picture of stunning fireworks, while admitting he missed his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.

David, 47, looked dapper as he donned a tuxedo in the picture. He posed with his wife Victoria, 48, and children; sons Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11.

However, David and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn, 23, was missing from the sweet family picture.

The budding chef, 23, has spent the festive season away from his family and celebrated the important occasion with his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, and her family.

Captioning the happy picture, David wrote, “Happy New Year from the BECKHAM’s (followed with heart emoticons).”

“we love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham we miss you. 2023,” the caption read.

Earlier, the famed designer, Victoria also penned that she missed her eldest child on Christmas holidays while sharing a picture of the rest of the family.

While Victoria did not appear in the pictures herself, her loved ones appeared in good spirits as they dressed in their matching attire.

She captioned the pictures, “Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition! We love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles warned for more fire from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles warned for more fire from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
King Charles ‘spared’ in Prince Harry’s explosive upcoming memoir ‘Spare’

King Charles ‘spared’ in Prince Harry’s explosive upcoming memoir ‘Spare’
Netflix ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart shares rare on-set PHOTOS for NYE

Netflix ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart shares rare on-set PHOTOS for NYE
‘The Pointer Sisters’ singer Anita dies at 74

‘The Pointer Sisters’ singer Anita dies at 74
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse dies on New Year’s Eve from cancer

Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse dies on New Year’s Eve from cancer
James Corden almost landed Brendan Fraser’s role in ‘The Whale’

James Corden almost landed Brendan Fraser’s role in ‘The Whale’
Reese Witherspoon’s daughter spends New Year’s Eve at the hospital

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter spends New Year’s Eve at the hospital
Andrew Tate visited India for Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma?

Andrew Tate visited India for Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma?
Netflix unveils FIRST LOOK at young Lady Dunburry in 'Bridgerton' prequel

Netflix unveils FIRST LOOK at young Lady Dunburry in 'Bridgerton' prequel
McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road

McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road