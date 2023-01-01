King Charles 'playing clever game, waiting for Harry and Meghan to destroy themselves'

King Charles III, who has not responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent attacks against the palace, is reportedly playing a "rather clever long game" as he's said to be aware of their future, according to an expert.



Historian David Starkey shared his insight on the duke and Duchess of Sussex with GB News, claiming that Britain's new monarch Charles is playing very smartly against the Sussexes as he is waiting for the pair to "destroy themselves".

David made theses claims during interview with Esther McVey and Philip Davies as they discussed Queen Elizabeth II's death as well as the controversial release of the couple's Netflix docuseries.

Harry accused his father of saying untrue things when Queen Elizabeth held a crucial meeting at Sandringham in January 2020 in a last-ditch attempt to solve the "Megxit crisis". The Duke also alleged his brother Prince William's office of trading negative stories about him, despite promising never to do so.

Starkey shared his thoughts on it, saying: "I don't think they much matter, look at the opinion polls today. I mean, a near majority of people not only say they don't much like them, but they actually want them stripped of their titles."



He added: "With every passing day, I think with every desperate attempt at taking a little molehill of grievance and trying to turn it into a vast, vast Himalayas of resentment, they become less relevant."

David Starkey went on saying: "What I think Charles is doing is actually playing a rather clever long game. What I would guess he is doing is waiting for them to destroy themselves. So he doesn't actually need to do anything very dramatic. He's just letting events take their course, which I think is a very wise thing to do."