 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt celebrated New Year in her 'comfiest pjs'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Alia Bhatt had her own kind of New Year celebration
Alia Bhatt had her own kind of New Year celebration 

Alia Bhatt welcomed New Year in her own way.  

She wore Pjs and invited some friends over to have a celebration of her own at her residence.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared pictures from New Year Eve where she can be seen posing in her Pjs. The next picture shows a bunch of her friends as they laugh their hearts out.


She captioned the post as, ‘happy new new, bringing in 2023 with the fullest heart .. comfiest pjs .. yummiest Chinese and loveliest people!!! chalo chalo readddyyy for the new year.’

2022 has been a real treat for Alia Bhatt as she reached a few milestones. She got married to Ranbir Kapoor, her films worked out really well, she was blessed with a baby girl and she was also awarded with TIME 100 Award. She also signed up for her Hollywood Debut ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot. 

