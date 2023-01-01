Nick Cannon responds if he would get a vasectomy or not

Nick Cannon responds to questions about getting a vasectomy and whether he had a plan of having children by host Andy Cohen in a recent interview, as reported by Fox News.

Nick said that he never had a plan about having children or the number of children he was going to have. He refused to comment on getting a vasectomy now that he is the father of 12 children. He said that it is his body and it will be his choice.

Nick said, "Honestly, it's really just so much joy and elation that I have for the family that I have and I embrace it and I love it, but I don't have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump."

He further added about getting a vasectomy, "Is that what you want me to get? This is my body, my choice!"

Nick Cannon welcomed his 12th child on December 14 who marked his fifth child in 2022 only.