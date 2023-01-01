 
Sunday Jan 01 2023
Betty White's friend Vicky Lawrence reveals weird phrase Betty took as a 'compliment'

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Vicky Lawrence, a friend of late TV icon Betty White, remembered her friend Betty on her first death anniversary and revealed a weird phrase that Betty used to take as a compliment. Vicky revealed how Betty used to love bawdy and corny jokes and used to take that fact as a compliment, as reported by Fox News.

Vicky said, "Boy, would I be asking you a lot of questions. I always used to say, ‘I hope I grow up to be Betty White.’ I feel so lucky to have known you."

She further added, "After you were once described as 'a great broad,' somebody asked, 'Aren't you offended by that?' You said, 'Oh, honey, that is such a great compliment! We've reached an age where we've seen and done enough, and we're allowed to be great broads.'"

Betty White died on New Year's Eve 2021 at the age of 99. Betty and Vicky worked together on Mama's Family for a short time in 1983.

