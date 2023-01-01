Kathy Griffin takes a dig at Andy Cohen and CNN

Kathy Griffin took to Instagram to take a dig at Andy Cohen and CNN ahead of the network's New Year's Eve broadcast on Saturday, as reported by Fox News.

Kathy wrote on Instagram, "I can’t wait to watch Miley and Dolly tonight," referring to NBC’s competing New Year show with Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton.

Kathy also shared a video from Cohen's interview with a TMX reporter in 2017 in which Cohen claimed he didn't know who Kathy was when asked about replacing Griffin for the New Year's show.

Kathy wrote about the video, "Ugh. Every year someone sends me this clip around New Year’s Eve. This guy was my boss for years. Decided whether or not I worked at Bravo. Can you imagine seeing your ex-boss on TMZ like…this? Ouch!"

Kathy Griffin was fired from her annual New Year’s co-hosting gig in 2017 with then-friend Anderson Cooper after she posted a graphic and controversial image of the decapitated head of then-President Donald Trump.