Sunday Jan 01 2023
Romeo Beckham rings New Year with girlfriend Mia Regan after rekindling their romance

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Romeo Beckham sent his New Year wishes to his fans and shared a glimpse of his love-filled celebration with lady love Mia Regan as they celebrated New Year's Eve together.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 20, shared a beautiful picture of himself with his lady as the duo was seen embracing each other as they dressed to the nines to ring in 2023 together.

Romeo cut a dapper figure in tweed trousers and a matching double-breasted blazer, which he paired with a white T-shirt

He completed his look with smart brown shoes and styled his brunette locks in a natural tousled style.

Meanwhile, model Mia, 20, cut an edgy figure in a sheer green top, which gave a flash of her midriff, and a brown skirt embellished with feather patterns.

It comes after the couple enjoyed a pre-Christmas break together and hiked up in the mountains together.

Romeo and Mia took selfies and captured the moments of their day excursion together to their Instagram followers.


