Romeo Beckham rings New Year with girlfriend Mia Regan after rekindling their romance

Romeo Beckham sent his New Year wishes to his fans and shared a glimpse of his love-filled celebration with lady love Mia Regan as they celebrated New Year's Eve together.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 20, shared a beautiful picture of himself with his lady as the duo was seen embracing each other as they dressed to the nines to ring in 2023 together.

Romeo cut a dapper figure in tweed trousers and a matching double-breasted blazer, which he paired with a white T-shirt

He completed his look with smart brown shoes and styled his brunette locks in a natural tousled style.

Meanwhile, model Mia, 20, cut an edgy figure in a sheer green top, which gave a flash of her midriff, and a brown skirt embellished with feather patterns.

It comes after the couple enjoyed a pre-Christmas break together and hiked up in the mountains together.



Romeo and Mia took selfies and captured the moments of their day excursion together to their Instagram followers.



