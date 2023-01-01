 
Anthony Rapp gives introduction of 'most incredible and awe-inspiring' surrogate of his son

Anthony Rapp revealed his son's surrogate, Nikki, who delivered his child, on social media.

On Saturday, December 31, Anthony Rapp took to Instagram to show immense gratitude to Nikki, the woman who made his dream of fatherhood come true with fiancé Ken Ithiphol.

According to People, Rapp posted a collection of professional photos of himself and fiancé Ken Ithiphol posing with their then-pregnant gestational surrogate, Nikki (Nikki carried the couple's son Rai Larson, whom they welcomed on December 2).

He captioned the post, "Ken and I couldn't close out 2022 without sharing one of the biggest highlights of our year. We had the absolute honor and pleasure of getting to know, and share many meaningful and joyful moments with, our gestational surrogate, Nikki."

The pictures featured Nikki showing off her baby bump in a long navy blue dress, and the then-dads-to-be had their hands on her belly.

The Star Trek: Discovery star called Nikki "truly one of the most incredible and awe-inspiring human beings we have ever met, and she and her family have profoundly transformed our lives."

He concluded the post, "Ken and I feel so lucky and are forever thankful," with a blue heart emoji.



