 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Lee Jong Suk reveals ''there was always a part of my heart that belonged to' IU

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Lee Jong Suk reveals there was always a part of my heart that belonged to IU

Lee Jong Suk penned an intimate letter to fans where he explained his relationship with IU and expressed gratitude for support.

According to Koreaboo, on January 1, 2023, Lee Jong Suk explained in his fan café to fans that he had feelings for IU since they were friends but these feelings went unexplored for a long time.

The actor explained in the letter, "I’m sure that I’ve surprised you all with the articles that came out as of late… And I wanted to tell you a bit more about her."

"We met for the first time when we were in our mid-20s. For me, it grew into something like a crush. There was something big there, and at times, I was bummed that it didn’t go anywhere. For a long time, we remained friends. But now, we’re finally together," he continued.

He explained, "How should I word this…? I was moving on with my life, doing my own thing. But there was always a part of my heart that belonged to her."

Lee Jong compared IU to the character Kang Dan I from his 2019 K-Drama Romance, Is A Bonus Book, "She was weird like that. I think you would all understand it if I put it this way; She was like Kang Dan I to me."

The 33 year old actor also expressed thanks to fans, "I really appreciate you all." He also added, "you continue to support me with never-ending love and encouragement, and I’m grateful."

In the end, the actor concluded, "So much has happened in 2022. Thank you again for all the love and support that you’ve shared with me for the year. It made me so happy to see everyone again. I wish you all a happy new year. And I love you all always."

More From Entertainment:

Halle Bailey and Dove Cameron go wild at Disneyland with Ryan Seacrest hosting from Times Square

Halle Bailey and Dove Cameron go wild at Disneyland with Ryan Seacrest hosting from Times Square
Anthony Rapp gives introduction of 'most incredible and awe-inspiring' surrogate of his son

Anthony Rapp gives introduction of 'most incredible and awe-inspiring' surrogate of his son
Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes New Year with mom Mom Blythe Danner and 2 kids on a tropical trip

Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes New Year with mom Mom Blythe Danner and 2 kids on a tropical trip
Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse welcome 2023 with friends

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse welcome 2023 with friends

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan expecting her first child with footballer husband

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan expecting her first child with footballer husband
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague heads for New Year celebrations with boyfriend Tommy Fury

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague heads for New Year celebrations with boyfriend Tommy Fury

Kendrick Lamar raising in Compton: 'Lot of gang mentality'

Kendrick Lamar raising in Compton: 'Lot of gang mentality'
Drake sparks arrest speculation after Insta footage

Drake sparks arrest speculation after Insta footage
Prince Harry memoir's fresh details revealed by famous ghostwriter

Prince Harry memoir's fresh details revealed by famous ghostwriter
Kathy Griffin takes a dig at Andy Cohen and CNN

Kathy Griffin takes a dig at Andy Cohen and CNN
Keenan Cahill passes away at 27 due to complications from open heart surgery

Keenan Cahill passes away at 27 due to complications from open heart surgery
Kate Middleton, Prince William to welcome baby number four in 2023?

Kate Middleton, Prince William to welcome baby number four in 2023?