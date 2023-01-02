 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana ‘wanted to disappear in room’ as Royals celebrated Christmas

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Princess Diana did not like to spend Christmas with the Queen and her family.

Royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell once revealed: "Diana did not like Christmas with the Windsors.”

She told express.co.uk: "She was very keen to disappear into her room as much as she could."

In1981, the former Princess of Wales accidentally gave an expensive Christmas present to Her Majesty, unaware of the Royal tradition of cheap gifts.

"When Diana first went she didn't know that there was this joke present tradition," writer Zoe Borrell said.

"So she had got Princess Anne this gorgeous cashmere jumper.

"It was all very sensible and expensive. And she handed it over and she hadn't been made aware that it was just novelty presents.

"Poor thing. They don't communicate very well."

Zoe then noted that Charles "should have told her" about the joke presents.

