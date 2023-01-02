 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Modest Mouse Jeremiah Green passes away at 45

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Modest Mouse Jeremiah Green passes away at 45
Modest Mouse Jeremiah Green passes away at 45

Modest Mouse drummer and co-founder Jeremiah Green died Saturday, December 31st, 2022, following his battle with cancer.

The musician’s passing was announced by Modest Mouse in an emotional social media post on New Year’s Eve. The rocker is survived by his wife Lauren and their son Wilder.

“I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out,” the band wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Green.

“I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

According to Page Six, Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, initially revealed that her son had stage 4 cancer in a Facebook post on Christmas Day.

“Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!” Namatame wrote alongside photos of her son.

After his passing, Namatame broke the sad news. “It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son and brother, Jeremiah Green,” she wrote.

“Jeremiah was a light to so many. At this time the family is requesting privacy. More information will be forthcoming including a Celebration of Life for friends and fans in the coming months. Jeremiah’s loved ones would like to thank everyone for their continued well wishes and support.”

Green founded Modest Mouse alongside lead singer Issac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in 1992. He performed with Modest Mouse until 2003, when he opted to leave the band. Green’s hiatus lasted only one year and rejoined his bandmates in 2004.

More From Entertainment:

McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road

McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle understood 'unspoken' exile after Prince George photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle understood 'unspoken' exile after Prince George photo
Prince Harry was happy for Prince Philip after he died

Prince Harry was happy for Prince Philip after he died

Meghan Markle 'political ambitions' would make bombshell memoir: 'Makes sense'

Meghan Markle 'political ambitions' would make bombshell memoir: 'Makes sense'
Prince Harry 'fight' detail in memoir to be 'tough' on Prince William

Prince Harry 'fight' detail in memoir to be 'tough' on Prince William
Prince Harry says he sees a lot of Meghan in Archie and a lot of Diana in Lilibet

Prince Harry says he sees a lot of Meghan in Archie and a lot of Diana in Lilibet

Reason Princess Beatrice step son is called ‘baby picasso’

Reason Princess Beatrice step son is called ‘baby picasso’
Prince Harry made ‘risqué joke’ that had Princess Diana ‘red faced’

Prince Harry made ‘risqué joke’ that had Princess Diana ‘red faced’
Prince Harry prepares to make ‘final cut’ with his ‘roots’: Astrologer

Prince Harry prepares to make ‘final cut’ with his ‘roots’: Astrologer
Kate Middleton struggles with Princess Charlotte: ‘Does not work very well’

Kate Middleton struggles with Princess Charlotte: ‘Does not work very well’
Prince Philip gushed over ‘quite normal’ wife Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Philip gushed over ‘quite normal’ wife Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles was ‘thankful’ to be on Diana ‘bedside’ during Prince William birth

King Charles was ‘thankful’ to be on Diana ‘bedside’ during Prince William birth