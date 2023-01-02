Pak vs NZ: Kiwis opt to bat first in second Test against Pakistan

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson at the toss. — PCB

Pakistan make two changes in squad.

Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah replace Nauman Ali and Wasim Jr.

New Zealand make one change.

New Zealand have opted to bat first after winning the toss against Pakistan in the second Test at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

In the first Test, Pakistan staved off a fifth consecutive defeat at home with a hard-fought draw despite career-best bowling figures from New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

Sodhi grabbed 6-86 and threatened to give New Zealand victory in the first two sessions on the fifth and final day, but Pakistan fought on before declaring their second innings on 311-8.

That gave New Zealand a tough target of 138 to win in 15 overs, and the chase ended in fading light on 61-1, with Tom Latham unbeaten on 35 and Devon Conway 18.

Michael Bracewell was the only wicket to fall for three.

Sodhi was the star as he improved on his previous best of 4-60 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo four years ago.

New Zealand, who abandoned their white-ball tour of Pakistan last year due to security concerns, are looking to end a run of four straight test defeats with Southee as the new captain following the six-year tenure of Kane Williamson.

Pakistan are seeking to overcome a similar slump, including a 3-0 home series defeat by England, in the two-test series against the New Zealanders.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel