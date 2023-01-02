Is Nick Cannon ‘finally done ‘repopulating the Earth’?

Nick Cannon’s brood has sparked many questions, with many questioning whether the comedian is ‘done at 12’ after “single-handedly repopulating the Earth.”

Bravo host Andy Cohen was the one to bring forward this question.

His admissions were made live, during CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" broadcast.

There, Cannon admitted, “I don't have a plan” for what to do because, “Honestly, it's really just so much joy and elation that I have for the family that I have and I embrace it and I love it, but I don't have a plan.”

“That should have been clear from the jump,” he also added before signing off.

For those unversed, even when the New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, the two only took shots of apple cider vinegar, pickle juice, and buttermilk.