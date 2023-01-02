 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Is Nick Cannon ‘finally done ‘repopulating the Earth’?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Is Nick Cannon ‘finally done ‘repopulating the Earth’?
Is Nick Cannon ‘finally done ‘repopulating the Earth’?

Nick Cannon’s brood has sparked many questions, with many questioning whether the comedian is ‘done at 12’ after “single-handedly repopulating the Earth.”

Bravo host Andy Cohen was the one to bring forward this question.

His admissions were made live, during CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" broadcast.

There, Cannon admitted, “I don't have a plan” for what to do because, “Honestly, it's really just so much joy and elation that I have for the family that I have and I embrace it and I love it, but I don't have a plan.”

“That should have been clear from the jump,” he also added before signing off. 

For those unversed, even when the New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, the two only took shots of apple cider vinegar, pickle juice, and buttermilk.

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz shares intimate moment with Brooklyn Beckham at New Year’s Eve

Nicola Peltz shares intimate moment with Brooklyn Beckham at New Year’s Eve
Khloe Kardashian shares glimpses of New Year celebrations with True, Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian shares glimpses of New Year celebrations with True, Kim Kardashian

Dua Lipa plans to ‘pursue acting’ as she receives ‘tonne of scripts’

Dua Lipa plans to ‘pursue acting’ as she receives ‘tonne of scripts’
Andrew Tate promises to ‘break free’ from the Matrix

Andrew Tate promises to ‘break free’ from the Matrix
Modest Mouse Jeremiah Green passes away at 45

Modest Mouse Jeremiah Green passes away at 45
McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road

McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle understood 'unspoken' exile after Prince George photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle understood 'unspoken' exile after Prince George photo
Prince Harry was happy for Prince Philip after he died

Prince Harry was happy for Prince Philip after he died

Meghan Markle 'political ambitions' would make bombshell memoir: 'Makes sense'

Meghan Markle 'political ambitions' would make bombshell memoir: 'Makes sense'
Prince Harry 'fight' detail in memoir to be 'tough' on Prince William

Prince Harry 'fight' detail in memoir to be 'tough' on Prince William
Prince Harry says he sees a lot of Meghan in Archie and a lot of Diana in Lilibet

Prince Harry says he sees a lot of Meghan in Archie and a lot of Diana in Lilibet

Reason Princess Beatrice step son is called ‘baby picasso’

Reason Princess Beatrice step son is called ‘baby picasso’