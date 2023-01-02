 
Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of New Year celebrations with True, Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian offered a glimpse into her New Year celebrations with her daughter True, sister Kim Kardashian and some friends.

The Good American co-founder opted to stay at home as she entered the year 2023 with her close pals and family.

Taking to Instagram, The Kardashians star dropped series of images which featured some cute snaps of her four-year-old girl.

For the bash, Khloe donned gorgeous black outfit and accessorized her look with large diamond stud earrings and styled her hair in a bun.

Khloe and her bundle of joy had colour-coordinated outfits on with matching necklaces for the party while True also wore a golden crown on her head.

One of the snaps also featured the Skims founder with one of her pals as they sat around a table and posed for the camera making victory sign.

“Happy and Blessed 2023,” Khloe captioned the images.

