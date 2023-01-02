Nicola Peltz shares intimate moment with Brooklyn Beckham at New Year’s Eve

Nicola Petlz and Brooklyn Beckham rang in the New Year together accompanied by some friends including Selena Gomez.

A day after the celebrations, The Last Airbender actress shared a carousel of images that glimpsed into the glitzy party that the group of friends had.

Budding chef Brooklyn, 23, has spent the festive period away from his famous family, celebrating with new wife Nicola 27, and her family.



In the carousel, Nicola shared an intimate moment with husband Brooklyn Beckham as they rang in the New Year. Another picture in the post showed the Brooklyn glancing at the fireworks as Nicola beamed.

In the carousel, Nicola also shared an insight into the close bond she shares with Selena Gomez.

The first image showed a black and white picture of Peltz and Gomez posing for the camera. The third picture had the duo holding up sparklers as Nicola held her friend and Selena leaned into her. The fifth photo was of the two striking another pose and the next image featured Gomez’s longtime friend Raquelle Stevens who also was also featured in Selena’s recent documentary.

The last two pictures showed the Valentino tags from their matching dresses that were labelled with their names in silver: ‘Nicola 2023’ and ‘Selena 2023.’

Gomez was quick to comment under the post, “My angel forever.”

Brooklyn commented, "Cuties xx"

The singer’s close friend, Stevens also chimed in, “Best few days!!” adding two heart emojis at the end.

Fans were also excited for the budding friendship, as fans commented.

“Y’all don’t understand how much I’m happy that nicola is selena’s friend now,” wrote one user.

Noting how matching outfits are a rite of passage to friendship, another user wrote, “Okay the matching outfits is a MUST.”

“Happy New Year!! Nicola, Selena, Brooklyn. Love your friendship with Selena. Keep RS away from Sel, please,” wished one fan. And another requested, : Please be a good friend to Sel.”