 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz shares intimate moment with Brooklyn Beckham at New Year’s Eve

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Nicola Peltz shares intimate moment with Brooklyn Beckham at New Year’s Eve
Nicola Peltz shares intimate moment with Brooklyn Beckham at New Year’s Eve

Nicola Petlz and Brooklyn Beckham rang in the New Year together accompanied by some friends including Selena Gomez.

A day after the celebrations, The Last Airbender actress shared a carousel of images that glimpsed into the glitzy party that the group of friends had.

Budding chef Brooklyn, 23, has spent the festive period away from his famous family, celebrating with new wife Nicola 27, and her family.

In the carousel, Nicola shared an intimate moment with husband Brooklyn Beckham as they rang in the New Year. Another picture in the post showed the Brooklyn glancing at the fireworks as Nicola beamed.

In the carousel, Nicola also shared an insight into the close bond she shares with Selena Gomez.

The first image showed a black and white picture of Peltz and Gomez posing for the camera. The third picture had the duo holding up sparklers as Nicola held her friend and Selena leaned into her. The fifth photo was of the two striking another pose and the next image featured Gomez’s longtime friend Raquelle Stevens who also was also featured in Selena’s recent documentary.

The last two pictures showed the Valentino tags from their matching dresses that were labelled with their names in silver: ‘Nicola 2023’ and ‘Selena 2023.’

Gomez was quick to comment under the post, “My angel forever.”

Brooklyn commented, "Cuties xx"

The singer’s close friend, Stevens also chimed in, “Best few days!!” adding two heart emojis at the end.

Fans were also excited for the budding friendship, as fans commented.

“Y’all don’t understand how much I’m happy that nicola is selena’s friend now,” wrote one user.

Noting how matching outfits are a rite of passage to friendship, another user wrote, “Okay the matching outfits is a MUST.”

“Happy New Year!! Nicola, Selena, Brooklyn. Love your friendship with Selena. Keep RS away from Sel, please,” wished one fan. And another requested, : Please be a good friend to Sel.”

More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa plans to ‘pursue acting’ as she receives ‘tonne of scripts’

Dua Lipa plans to ‘pursue acting’ as she receives ‘tonne of scripts’
Is Nick Cannon ‘finally done ‘repopulating the Earth’?

Is Nick Cannon ‘finally done ‘repopulating the Earth’?
Andrew Tate promises to ‘break free’ from the Matrix

Andrew Tate promises to ‘break free’ from the Matrix
Modest Mouse Jeremiah Green passes away at 45

Modest Mouse Jeremiah Green passes away at 45
McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road

McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle understood 'unspoken' exile after Prince George photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle understood 'unspoken' exile after Prince George photo
Prince Harry was happy for Prince Philip after he died

Prince Harry was happy for Prince Philip after he died

Meghan Markle 'political ambitions' would make bombshell memoir: 'Makes sense'

Meghan Markle 'political ambitions' would make bombshell memoir: 'Makes sense'
Prince Harry 'fight' detail in memoir to be 'tough' on Prince William

Prince Harry 'fight' detail in memoir to be 'tough' on Prince William
Prince Harry says he sees a lot of Meghan in Archie and a lot of Diana in Lilibet

Prince Harry says he sees a lot of Meghan in Archie and a lot of Diana in Lilibet

Reason Princess Beatrice step son is called ‘baby picasso’

Reason Princess Beatrice step son is called ‘baby picasso’
Prince Harry made ‘risqué joke’ that had Princess Diana ‘red faced’

Prince Harry made ‘risqué joke’ that had Princess Diana ‘red faced’