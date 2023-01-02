'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star Sana Saeed gets engaged to BF Csaba Wagner

Sana Saeed is widely-known for playing Anjali in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Actor Sana Saeed, who played Anjali in Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, announces engagement with her boyfriend Csaba Wagner.

Taking it to her Instagram account, she revealed how her new year started on a beautiful note as she got a magical proposal by Wagner on January 1st.

Sana shared a reel on social media that featured her and Csaba. The duo wore twining black outfit. She wore a black dress thigh-high slit along with matching boots. Meanwhile, her boyfriend wore a black shirt with blue denim jeans and white sneakers.

In the video, Wagner can be seen going down on one knee to propose the love of his life whereas Saeed could be seen surprised and happy at the same time. The two hugged as she accepted his proposal.

The Student of the Year actor also shared a few pictures from after the proposal where she could be seen flaunting her engagement ring. Sana did not write any caption on the video and pictures, rather she just added a few emojis relating to the situation.

The two lovebirds have been dating for a while now and they both have been quite open about their relationship as they more often share their cute and adorable pictures together on social media.



On the work front, she features in Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. In 2012, she appeared in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra, reports PinkVilla.