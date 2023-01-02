 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes go to a snowy getaway for New Year

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes go to a snowy getaway for New Year
Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes go to a snowy getaway for New Year

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes planned a ski trip for the New Year.

In an Instagram post shared on New Year’s Day, Cool for the Summer crooner shared a carousel of photos and videos from their snowy getaway.

In the first image, the duo shares a smooch, bundled up in hoodies and jackets during a light snowfall. The next image shows the two posing in full snowboarding gear, posing in front of a bear statue and a sign of San Gorgonio Wilderness. Lovato then shows the glimpse of the white snow from the chair lift, followed by a cosy corner, with two cups of hot chocolate and a woven snowman.

And there are a bunch of more smiling images of the two and their experience snowboarding together.

“Ended the new year like this [sparkly stars emoji] wishing you all the best for 2023 [black heart emoji],” she captioned the IG post.

In the comments, Jutes wrote, “immaculate vibes [peaceful smiley emoji] i love u the most”

On his IG handle, Jutes shared a lookback on all the special moments of 2022, which he shared quite a few with Lovato. He captioned it, “helluva year. grateful for all the world class people in my life who make it worth living. love u all very much [black heart emoji]”

To his post, Lovato responded, “I’m so beyond grateful to have met and fell in love w you this year.. I’m amazed by you everyday. I love you so much angel [black heart emoji]”

He also shared some images from Demi’s carousel. On Demi’s portrait in which she is seen smiling with her eyes closed, he wrote, “CUTEST OF ALL TIME”

According to E! News, the couple recently went public with their relationship, having stepped out for a date in New York City on August 16th, 2022. At the time, an eyewitness told the outlet that the pair "looked extremely happy" while walking hand in hand together.

Ahead of the release of their eighth studio album Holy Fvck, Demi was photographed holding hands with the musician, whose full name is Jordan Lutes.

PEOPLE first confirmed Lovato's new relationship in early August, with a source revealing at the time: "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."

More From Entertainment:

Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 filming may be delayed over plotline concerns

Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 filming may be delayed over plotline concerns
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s holiday season

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s holiday season
Madonna throws lavish New Year party for her children on Malawi vacay

Madonna throws lavish New Year party for her children on Malawi vacay
Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre to break silence within weeks?

Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre to break silence within weeks?
Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer celebrates six years of sobriety as she enters New Year

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer celebrates six years of sobriety as she enters New Year

‘Avengers: Endgame’ deleted scene hints at Thanos’ possible revival

‘Avengers: Endgame’ deleted scene hints at Thanos’ possible revival
John Travolta drops adorable video with daughter as he wishes fans Happy New Year

John Travolta drops adorable video with daughter as he wishes fans Happy New Year

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at ‘big club’ facing of ‘small club’ in Fifa 2023

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at ‘big club’ facing of ‘small club’ in Fifa 2023
Kate Middleton will ‘put her life at risk’ with ‘touching’ act, predicts psychic

Kate Middleton will ‘put her life at risk’ with ‘touching’ act, predicts psychic
Prince William, Harry ‘hanging by a thread’: report

Prince William, Harry ‘hanging by a thread’: report
Andrew Tate's prison riddled with ‘bed bugs, cockroaches’: report

Andrew Tate's prison riddled with ‘bed bugs, cockroaches’: report
Kylie Jenner fans worried as they spot concerning detail in her recent photos

Kylie Jenner fans worried as they spot concerning detail in her recent photos