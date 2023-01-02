Prince William, Harry ‘hanging by a thread’: report

File Footage

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is reportedly ‘on a decline’ since the Netflix docuseries and is ‘hanging by a thread’.



Royal commentator Rebecca English and Vanessa Allen made this admission.

According to their findings, inside sources have come forward and admitted that while King Charles is “still keen to keep a line of communication open, however guarded,” Prince William is another question altogether.

Currently, “Things are hanging by a thread as it is after the past few months, and from the sounds of it Harry's memoir is unlikely to help.”