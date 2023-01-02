 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Harry ‘hanging by a thread’: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

File Footage

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is reportedly ‘on a decline’ since the Netflix docuseries and is ‘hanging by a thread’.

Royal commentator Rebecca English and Vanessa Allen made this admission.

According to their findings, inside sources have come forward and admitted that while King Charles is “still keen to keep a line of communication open, however guarded,” Prince William is another question altogether.

Currently, “Things are hanging by a thread as it is after the past few months, and from the sounds of it Harry's memoir is unlikely to help.”

More From Entertainment:

Molly Ringwald's ‘Sixteen Candles’ reportedly had a very improper line in the movie

Molly Ringwald's ‘Sixteen Candles’ reportedly had a very improper line in the movie
King Charles makes it clear Prince Andrew is 'on his own'

King Charles makes it clear Prince Andrew is 'on his own'
Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 filming may be delayed over plotline concerns

Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 filming may be delayed over plotline concerns
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s holiday season

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s holiday season
Madonna throws lavish New Year party for her children on Malawi vacay

Madonna throws lavish New Year party for her children on Malawi vacay
Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre to break silence within weeks?

Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre to break silence within weeks?
Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer celebrates six years of sobriety as she enters New Year

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer celebrates six years of sobriety as she enters New Year

‘Avengers: Endgame’ deleted scene hints at Thanos’ possible revival

‘Avengers: Endgame’ deleted scene hints at Thanos’ possible revival
John Travolta drops adorable video with daughter as he wishes fans Happy New Year

John Travolta drops adorable video with daughter as he wishes fans Happy New Year