Prince Harry is ‘Judas’ betraying royals for ’30 pieces of Netflix silver’

File Footage

Prince Harry is being called out for his decision to ‘become Judas’ and betray the royals for ’30 pieces of Netflix’s silver’.



Royal commentator and author Amanda Platell issued this allegation.

her accusations have been made in a apiece for the Daily Mail and wonders, “How could Harry so publicly shatter for ever those brotherly bonds after what they’ve been through, accusing William of shouting and screaming at him, claiming he married for protocol not love, saying he betrayed and abandoned him and Meghan?”

“All to line the Sussexes’ pockets with 30 pieces of Netflix silver,” she even noted.

The writer also went on to note how, “Shouting at your brother is not a cardinal sin.”

“I fear so much for Harry as he so cruelly cuts off William. Nothing, not even a loving wife or gorgeous children, can replace that unique connection between siblings.”

“And it’s not a competition. It is so wrong of him to imply he had to choose between his new family with Meghan and the Royal Family.”