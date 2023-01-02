 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is ‘Judas’ betraying royals for ’30 pieces of Netflix silver’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is being called out for his decision to ‘become Judas’ and betray the royals for ’30 pieces of Netflix’s silver’.

Royal commentator and author Amanda Platell issued this allegation.

her accusations have been made in a apiece for the Daily Mail and wonders, “How could Harry so publicly shatter for ever those brotherly bonds after what they’ve been through, accusing William of shouting and screaming at him, claiming he married for protocol not love, saying he betrayed and abandoned him and Meghan?”

“All to line the Sussexes’ pockets with 30 pieces of Netflix silver,” she even noted. 

The writer also went on to note how, “Shouting at your brother is not a cardinal sin.”

“I fear so much for Harry as he so cruelly cuts off William. Nothing, not even a loving wife or gorgeous children, can replace that unique connection between siblings.”

“And it’s not a competition. It is so wrong of him to imply he had to choose between his new family with Meghan and the Royal Family.”

More From Entertainment:

Jenna Ortega reacts to unpredictable fame of ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega reacts to unpredictable fame of ‘Wednesday’
'Avatar 5': Jon Landau teases upcoming movie outside Pandora

'Avatar 5': Jon Landau teases upcoming movie outside Pandora
Benedict Cumberbatch maybe asked for reparations to Barbados: Report

Benedict Cumberbatch maybe asked for reparations to Barbados: Report
Kate Middleton to be ‘broadsided’ by Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’

Kate Middleton to be ‘broadsided’ by Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’
Molly Ringwald's ‘Sixteen Candles’ reportedly had a very improper line in the movie

Molly Ringwald's ‘Sixteen Candles’ reportedly had a very improper line in the movie
King Charles makes it clear Prince Andrew is 'on his own'

King Charles makes it clear Prince Andrew is 'on his own'
Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 filming may be delayed over plotline concerns

Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 filming may be delayed over plotline concerns
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s holiday season

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s holiday season
Madonna throws lavish New Year party for her children on Malawi vacay

Madonna throws lavish New Year party for her children on Malawi vacay